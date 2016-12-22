Police & Sheriff Calls Dec. 20-21

Dec. 20

Suspect Ran from Torun Rd.: A 39-year-old male reported to police that his Polaris jacket valued at $430 was stolen from the back of his trailer on the 1400 block of Torun Rd. at 4:30 AM.

Traffic Sign Damage: Several callers reported a 22-year-old male crashed into a traffic sign on County Trunk F at 9:07 AM. No injuries were reported.

Jumping Bail: A complaint was filed followed by an arrest on the 1500 block of Strongs Ave. A 45-year-old male was taken into custody for bail jumping at 10:15 AM.

Fleet Farm Thief: A 39-year-old man is a suspect for taking a variety of Fruit of the Loom clothing priced at $60 from Fleet Farm at 10:24 AM. No charges have been filed.

UA Test Was Hot: A 31-year-old male was charged with a felony after failing a UA at 5:49 PM. The male suspect was taken into custody for bail jumping.

Fight Leads To Arrest: An altercation between a 24-year-old male and 24-year-old female on the 1400 block of Sixth Ave. resulted in an arrest of the male for disorderly conduct at 7:40 PM.

Suspicious Vehicle: A suspicious vehicle was reported by a 27-year-old female on the 5000 block of Sandpiper Dr. at 8:55 PM.

Take A Depth Breath: A 75-year-old male called police at 9:00 PM after he had difficulty catching his breath from swallowing something wrong.

Jail Brawl: A disturbance was reported at the Portage Co. Jail between two inmate males, ages 23 and 53.

Dec. 21

Traffic Stop OWI: A routine traffic stop on the corner of Stanley St. and Wilshire Blvd. lead to an arrest for an OWI for a 42-year-old man at 12:13 AM.

Mailbox Mayhem: A 35-year-old woman from the 1400 block of Torun Rd. reported damage to her mailbox and garbage cans at 12:13 AM.

Missing Squares: A 66-year-old female, along with a 67-year-old female, called 911 looking for a lost pack of cigarettes at 8:24 AM.

Fake Check: A police officer was dispatched to the Portage County Bank for possible check fraud by a 22-year-old female suspect at 8:34 AM.

Garage Burner: Officers respond to a garage fire reported by a 32-year-old male and female on the 800 block of Prentice St. at 10:34 AM. Damage to the structure and a vehicle were reported.

Bail Jumper: A 26-year-old male was arrested on the 3400 block Jefferson St. for one felony and one misdemeanor bail jumping charge at 12:21 PM.

Kids These Days: A police officer was called to 500 block of Fourth St. because an 8-year-old boy was acting out of control at 2:17 PM.

Excessive Noise: A 45-year-old female on the 1400 block of Torun Rd. called in a noise complaint at 4:51 PM.

Witnessed Crash: A crash was reported from a 55-year-old male on the 1700 block of Maple Rd at 5:49 PM. No injuries were reported.

A Unwanted Guest: At 7:39 PM, a 50-year-old male suspect was reported by a 55-year-old female on the 200 block of Union St. The female stated the suspect was sitting outside her house but left before officers arrived.

No Mail Today: A 53-year-old woman reported her mail was taken from the 1100 block of Custer Sq. at 9:59 PM.