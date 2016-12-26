Debra R. Yenter, 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday Dec. 24, 2016 at The Atrium Post-Acute Care in Stevens Point with loving family at her side.

Debra was also under the care of Heartland Hospice of Stevens Point.

She was born Feb. 28, 1958 to Elizabeth (Goskowicz) Garski and the late Felix Garski. She graduated from Rosholt High School in 1976.

She was married to Jerry Yenter on Oct. 5, 1982. Jerry died on Jan. 28, 1999.

Debra worked at Herrschners, Comfort Suites and Ministry St. Michaels Hospital all in Stevens Point. Debra enjoyed playing bingo, listening to her brother Tom play guitar and sing for all family functions, and mostly spending time with her precious mother and the rest of her family.

She is survived by her mother Elizabeth Garski; stepchildren Jeffrey and Michele; five brothers: Florian (Diane), Robert (Betty) and Carl (Linda) Garski all of Rosholt, David (Minnie) of Plover and Joseph Garski of Stevens Point; four sisters: Rita Jerzak of Plover, Alice Klopatek of Rosholt, Jane (Arty) Kedrowicz of Custer and Lucy (Darrel) Kluck of Rosholt; 18 nephews, 10 nieces; and very special friends Deb Garski and Linda Firkus.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry; father Felix; two brothers, George Garski and Tom Garski; one sister, Joan Wiza; three brothers-in-law: Don Klopatek, Ken Kluck and Dave Jerzak and one sister-in-law, Doreen Garski.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second St. in Stevens Point, concluding with a rosary prayed at 7 PM. Visitation will also be from 9:30 AM until the time for services Thursday morning at the church.

Pisarski Funeral Home

Debra’s family would like to thank the staff at Atrium Health Care in Stevens Point for the compassionate care and loving support. Also a special thank you to Karen and her staff at Heartland Hospice Care.