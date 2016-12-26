HomeOpinionOpen LettersLETTER: Dave’s Body Shop Shining Example of ...

LETTER: Dave’s Body Shop Shining Example of Kindness

Dave Suchon donates food in 2015. (City Times photo)

To the Editor-

Daily, we are inundated with negativity in various forms. Stories of man’s inhumanity to man. Horrible stories; and we are in pain — in solidarity with the suffering.

How refreshing to be touching by the deeds of untold kindness. How refreshing to look out the window at the Hi-Rise and see Dave Suchon’s truck loaded to capacity with food items for the needy.

Dave runs a great, busy body shop at 825 Park Street.

This time, he outdid himself and delivery a load of about $2,200 worth of needed articles. A recognition is well-deserved here.

The tenants are grateful. What a great Christmas story to oppose wholesale negativity.

Thanks, Dave, and Merry Christmas.

Sister Leone Juszcyk
Stevens Point

