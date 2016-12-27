Man Arrested for 8th OWI

By Brandi Makuski

A 55-year-old Stevens Point man has been arrested on his eighth charge of operating while intoxicated.

Joel L. Rolfs was stopped by Stevens Point police after failing to use his traffic signal when turning at the intersection of Water St. and Arlington Pl. at 11:22 PM on Dec. 22. During the traffic stop, the officer noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and saw several open cans of beer inside the car.

All told, Rolfs was initially charged with having an open intoxicant, improper display of a license plate tag, failure to signal a turn, operating while revoked and operating while under the influence, eighth offense.

He was taken into custody on charges of probation violation as well as the eighth OWI.

Rolfs appeared via video in Portage Co. Circuit Court on Dec. 27 for a bond hearing, where Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess requested Rolfs be held on a $20,000 cash bond.

Judge Robert Shannon set a $7,500 cash bond. Rolfs remains behind bars, but if he makes bail is under orders to not operate a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, remain absolutely sober and not possess or consume alcohol or be on premises where alcohol is served or sold as its primary business.

He is also required to participate in the Portage County Pre-Trial Supervision Program.

Rolfs returns to court for his initial appearance on Jan. 9 at 1:30 PM.