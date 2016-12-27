Police & Sheriff Calls Dec. 22-27

Dec. 22

Third Strike: After failing to obey a traffic sign, a 49-year-old man was arrested for his third OWI on the corner of Minnesota Ave. and Main St. at 2:04 AM.

Trek Thief: A complaint from a 19-year-old woman was reported by police stating her black and blue Trek bicycle was stolen from the 2500 block of Fourth Ave at 11:45 AM. The bicycle is valued at $500.

Missing Person: A 38-year-old man reported to police that a 14-year-old boy has gone missing on the 1600 block of W. River Dr. at 5:49 PM. No further details were immediately available.

Battery Arrest: A 19-year-old man was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct on the 1100 block of Division St. at 8:45 PM.

Too Many OWI’s: After being stopped for failing to use a turn signal, a 55-year-old man was arrested for his eighth OWI and a probation violation at the intersection of Water St. and Arlington Pl. at 11:22 PM. Other citations received during the arrest include; open intoxicant, improper display of a license plate, fail to signal for a turn, operating while revoked and operating under the influence.

Dec. 23

Double Trouble Theft: A man and woman, both 26, reported the windows on both of their two vehicles were smashed in and several items stolen on the 600 block of Main St. at midnight. Items that were taken included a men’s winter coat and boots, Vibram shoes, a GPS, speakers, a black duffel bag with winter gear and a battery charger. Estimated damages are about $1000.

Unwanted Guest: Police were called to the 1900 block of Briggs St. at 11:00 AM because a 54-year-old man suspect would not leave the residence.

Two Car Collision: A 21-year-old man struck another vehicle on Highway 10 and Highway 161 at 12:00 PM. No citations or injuries were reported.

Cat Fight: A 33-year-old woman reported to police that she was receiving unwanted messages from a boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend at 7:02 PM on the 1000 block of Amber Ave.

Dec. 24

No License to Drive: A 21-year-old man was cited for his third offense of operating without a valid driver’s license on the corner of Townline Rd. and Highway 54 at 4:19 AM.

Dec. 25

First OWI: A 22-year-old man was arrested for his first OWI offense at the intersection of Jefferson St. and East Ave. at 1:13 AM.

Bail Jumping: An arrest was made to a 37-year-old male for bail jumping on the 1500 block of Strongs Ave. at 9:13 PM.

Dec. 26

Broken Window: A 68-year-old man reported to police that a 5×5 window on his Church St. property had been damaged by an unknown person at 7:28 AM.

Dec. 27

Underage Duo Goes Down: Two 19-year-old men were cited for underage drinking on the corner of Third St. and Centerpoint Dr. at 12:02 AM. The two are also suspected of stealing $70 worth of goods from a downtown tavern.