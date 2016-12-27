Red Kettle Campaign Surpasses $150K Goal

For the City Times

The Salvation Army of Portage County’s Red Kettle Campaign surpassed its goal during its 2016 fundraising drive.

After popular kickoff event in November and scores of theme days, the campaign ended at 4 PM on Christmas Eve.

The final estimate for the 2016 Portage County Red Kettle campaign is $168,200 — almost $20K over the goal of $150,000. Bob Quam, Salvation Army Operations manager, said donations are still coming in and he wouldn’t be surprised if the final numbers top the $170,000 mark.

“The support of the Salvation Army, through the hundreds of volunteers who rang bells and the thousands of people who made donations, will make a real difference for individuals and families in need in Portage County,” Quam said. “Your support will give those in need hope — what a wonderful holiday gift from our community.”

Craig Shuler, Red Kettle Committee Chair, said the donations show the generosity of the area.

“The generosity of businesses who sponsored match days, welcomed kettles at their doorways and counter kettles at their registers throughout the campaign, made an important contribution to the success of this beloved annual tradition,” Shuler said. “You have shown you care about the community we share — and you have helped to make a real difference for our neighbors in need, right here in Portage County.”

From its humble beginnings as a fundraiser started by a Salvation Army Captain in San Francisco in 1891, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the most recognizable and important charitable campaigns in the United States.