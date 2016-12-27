Secret Santa Surprises Boys & Girls Club

For the City Times

The Boys and Girls Club of Portage Co. got a special surprise for Christmas.

The club took in a donation of $15,000 from a Secret Santa for an end-of-year match challenge, according to a news release from the club. That donation puts the club just $50,000 shy of their 2016 fundraising goal of $285,000.

“The donor knew that the Boys and Girls Club created a goal of $285,000 to raised by December 31, and they wanted to help make wishes come true for the kids at the club,” the release reads in part. “The club’s Secret Santa is willing to match every NEW or INCREASED donation that arrives at the Boys and Girls Club before New Year’s Eve.”

The anonymous donor told club officials they’d been “following the progress” at the club, and showed particular interest in the new dinner program that serves close to 100 youth each night at the Berard Center.

“The donor wanted to make sure that this Christmas season, no child goes home hungry and they wanted to challenge the community to join them in this charge,” the release reads.

During Christmas break, from Dec. 27-30, the club’s Berard Center, Teen Center and Plover Center will be open from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

Over the course of 2016, the club has served 23,300 snacks; 1,439 breakfasts; 12,514 lunches; and 9,400 dinners.

For more information, go to www.bgclubpc.org.