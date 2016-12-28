Council Should Stop Pushing Personal Political Agenda

To the Editor-

Is the job of the city council to act in the best interest of the city and the people who elect them — or is it to push their personal political agenda? That is a rhetorical question in my opinion.

The job of the city council is to act in the best interest of the city and the people who elected them.

First the council decided it was worth tax payer time and money on a resolution opposing “hate, bigotry, and intimidation”. Now it’s a resolution opposing the Dakota pipeline. The mayor and council members who voted for these resolutions will say that it is their job to inform the community on these matters.

Do not play us for fools! With the sweep of the Republican Party at all levels of local, state and national elections, the local Stevens Point Liberals are trying to push their agenda in the only place they have left which seems to be the city council.

The Stevens Point City Council should not be wasting taxpayer time or money passing these non-binding, unnecessary resolutions, and stop using your positions to push your liberal agenda.

Get out of your liberal “safe space” and do your job of representing the people who elected you and quit pushing your own personal political agenda.

Dennis Rosenbrook

Stevens Point