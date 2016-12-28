Police & Sheriff Calls Dec. 27-28

Dec. 27

Another Underage: A 20-year-old man was cited for his second offense of underage drinking on the 800 block of Main St. at 1:33 AM.

Empty Tank: Deputies responded to a call that a 31-year-old man had been suspiciously looking around some boats and trailers for gas on County Hwy. B at 6:43 AM. No citations were given.

Vandalism Reported: Property damage was reported by 60-year-old man on the 1200 block of Edgewood Ave at 7:07 AM,

Probation Arrest: Police arrested a 25-year-old man for probation violation and obstructing a officer on the 3700 block of Robert Pl. at 12:23 PM.

Handouts Not Accepted: A caller reported to deputies that a 33-year-old woman was stopping by residences homes asking for money on the 2400 block of Strange St. at 2:46 PM.

Text-Me-Not: A 46-year-old woman reported she was receiving unwanted texts from a known individual on Torun Rd. at 5:06 PM.

Lovers Quarrel: A disturbance was reported between a 22-year-old woman and her 34-year-old boyfriend on the 1500 block of Wyatt Ave. at 9:03 PM.

Dec. 28

Car Against Deer: A 23-year-old man reported hitting a deer at 12:09 AM on County Hwy. HH West. No human injuries were reported.

Bail Jumping: A 35-year-old man was arrested for a felony and misdemeanor charge of bail jumping on the 5300 block of County Hwy. T at 12:21 AM.