Tactical Escape to Add Third Room

By Nate Cate

When Tactical Escape opens its doors two weeks ago, owners weren’t sure what to expect — but now, they’re adding a third escape room to its Park Ridge business.

Tactical Escape 101 offers excitement for those enticed by solving puzzles. Teams of four to 10 people are locked into one of two different themed rooms, and using clues inside, must solve the puzzle of how to escape inside 60 minutes.

According to manager Chandra Hardwick, more than 150 people have already “made their escape”. But now, a third escape room is being planned — the “Art Gallery Heist” room.

“The [new] room will open in two weeks but with no scheduled date as of yet,” said Hardwick.

The new room will bring together teams of between two and six people who search for clues and keys inside the room. Participants will need to find a replica of Michelangelo’s statue of David — then escape before the guards return from their hour lunch break.

Hardwick said the escape rooms are ideal for families, groups of friends and coworkers.

“It is great for businesses as far as team building,” she said.

The rate for an hour-long “escape” is $25 per person, with discounts available for those with a military or college ID.

Tactical Escape 101 is open from 10 AM to 10 PM Monday through Saturday, and reservations are recommended.

For more information call (715) 418-0012 or go to www.tacticalescape101.com. The business can also be found on Facebook.