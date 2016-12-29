Public Meeting Scheduled on Release of Violent Sex Offender

City Times Staff

The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced a convicted sex offender is scheduled for release from prison next month, and will reside in the Town of Alban.

Peter R. Yogerst, 41, was convicted in 1994 on charges of second-degree sexual assault and intimidating a witness after he forced his way into a home and assaulted a woman. He was later committed to the Wis. Dept. of Corrections under the state’s Sexually Violent Persons Law

Yogerst is scheduled for release on or before Jan. 4 to the Community Supervision Program.

“He is NOT wanted by the law enforcement at this time,” a news release from the sheriff’s office reads in part. “This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.”

County law enforcement officials are holding a community notification meetong on Dec. 29, where the public is invited to discuss Yogerst’s release. That meeting will be held from 5:30 PM to 7 PM at Central Wisconsin Electric Coop, 10401 Lystul Rd. in Rosholt.

Representatives from the sheriff’s office, Portage Co. District Attorney, Dept. of Corrections, Dept. of Family Services and the Wis. State Sex Offender Registry Program will all be present.

Yogerst will be released on supervision with the Wis. Department of Corrections until Feb. of 2018, and will be required to wear electronic monitoring.

“Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated,” the release reads.

Yogerst will be required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program for life. The Wis. Sex Offender Registry can be located at www.widocoffenders.org.