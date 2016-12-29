Six ‘Totally Displaced’ Following Second St. Fire

Fire caused by ashtray dumped in kitchen garbage

By Brandi Makuski

Six people have been displaced following a late night structure fire on Second Street.

Stevens Point fire crews were called to the 800 block of Second St. at about 10:40 PM on Dec. 28, according to SPFD Capt. Jodi Baganz, who added the caller initially reported the fire had been extinguished.

Baganz said two of the building’s three apartments were uninhabitable due to smoke and fire damage, but no one was injured.

Fire Chief Bob Finn said only city firefighters responded to the call initially, but they saw flames on arrival, triggering a response from all of Metro Fire, which includes units from Plover and Hull. Crews were on the scene until 1:41 AM, he said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be “discarded smoking material”.

“[Residents] dumped cigarette butts into a garbage can in the kitchen,” Finn said, adding smoke detectors alerted the residents, who poured water on the fire, then called 911.

Finn said the fire then made its way to a hallway staircase and into an upstairs unit.

“Six people were totally displaced; the Red Cross put them up at the Day’s Inn for the night,” he said.

Finn added the damage was estimated at $125,000. He said he did not believe the tenants were college students.