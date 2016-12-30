NEW: Hearing Scheduled to Consider Second Violent Sex Offender Release

City Times Staff

A second sex offender could soon be placed in the Town of Alban.

Just days after announcing the Jan. 4 release of Peter Yogerst, who will move into a home near Rosholt, the Dept. of Corrections has scheduled a hearing for another offender who was committed as a sexually violent person in a state institution near Mauston.

Jason Staves, 42, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child. He was later committed to a supervised living facility as a sexually violent person. Now, a hearing has been scheduled in Chippewa Co. to consider his release and placement in the Town of Alban.

Residents interested in voicing their concerns can attend the hearing on Jan. 4 at 1:30 PM. The hearing will occur in Branch III of Chippewa Co. Court, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.

“Staves would be the second release in Town of Alban,” a news release from the Portage Co. Sheriff reads in part. “Peter Yogerst will be released next week.”

For more information, contact State of Wisconsin at (715) 346-1250.