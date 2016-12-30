Q Gallery Kicks off New Year with ‘Beginnings’

For the City Times

Q Gallery kicks off the new year with the show “Beginnings” opening Jan. 10.

A reception will be held Friday, Jan. 20 at the gallery from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The reception is free and open to the public.

The show is being designed by Mary Ellen Pollack, who described it as, “a show to brighten even the darkest days of winter.”

Highlighted works will emphasize light as seen through each artist’s eyes.

Colored prints by Pollack and Justine Pawelski; paintings will include diverse works by Kristie Cecil, David Chandler, Mary Lee Reineking and Dan Sivek, will all be on display.

Also featured will be jewelry by Joan North and Erin Prais-Hintz, who work with silver, semi-precious stones, clay, beads and leather. Fabric artists Mary Sipiorski and Mary Therese Murphy will display an array of art from aprons and recycled tote bags and place-mats to fabric landscape paintings.

Bob Rosen, John Morser and John Hartman will interpret the theme through the lens of their cameras with large-scale photographs. Helping to illuminate the show – including naturally finished tables of cherry and walnut created by Graham Coulson – will be Paul Klein’s signature handmade lamps.

The show runs through March 3.

Q Gallery is run by a cooperative of local artists, accepted through a juried process. The gallery is located at 1108 Main St. in Downtown Stevens Point.

New hours for 2017 are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM. The gallery is closed Monday. Additional information can be found online at qartists.com.