Photo of the Day: Closin’ Out 2016

By Kelly O’Day

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades close a sold out New Year’s Eve Jubilee Jamboree on Dec. 31 with a rapid-fire ditty around the microphone.

All the band members took turns on vocals throughout the show, along with playing their respective instruments (from left) Russell Pedersen (banjo), Collin Metelka (fiddle), Davy Lynch (harmonicas), Sam Odin (bass) and Adam Greuel (acoustic guitar).

The group headlined a show before a capacity crowd at Bernard’s Country Inn following opening acts Dead Horses and Dig Deep.

The local favorite calls itself a “progressive high-energy string band with roots in old-time, folk and bluegrass,” and all three bands on Saturday added more to their music than traditional bluegrass and folk.