County to Hold Candlelight Snowshoe Hike

City Times Staff

The Portage County Parks Department will host a candlelight snowshoe hike on Friday, Jan. 6.

The hike will be held at Standing Rocks Park beginning at 6 PM. Hikers will depart from the park’s ski lodge.

A one-mile segment of the snowshoe trail will be lit with Tiki torches to guide hikers through the woods. A limited number of snowshoes will be available for use, but participants should bring their own if possible.

Admission for the event is $5, with proceeds going to the Friends of Standing Rocks, a group which sponsors park improvements.

Standing Rocks Park is located at 7782 Standing Rocks Rd. in the Town of Stockton.

For more information contact the Portage Co. Parks Dept. at (715) 346-1433.