Knights of Columbus to Hold Contests in Brains, Brawn

City Times Staff

The Plover Knights of Columbus Council 13880 has scheduled two Jan. 15 events aimed at local youth.

The Knights will hold their annual Knowledge Contest in math and spelling on Sunday, Jan. 15 beginning at 10 AM. The event is open to all public school students in grade 5-8. Parochial students who wish to enter will be tested inside their respective schools.

Each test lasts about 30 minutes.

The Council is also holding its annual Free Throw Challenge on Jan. 15 beginning at 11:30 AM, open to all public and parochial students ages 9 through 14.

Both events will be held at St. Bronislava Church, 3200 Plover Rd. in Plover. Parents or guardians must accompany their child for either event. Registration will be held onsite.

For more information contact Don after 5 PM at (715) 252-2300.