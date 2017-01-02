Police & Sheriff Calls, Dec. 28-30

Dec. 28

Bail Jumper: Deputies arrested a 35-year-old man on misdemeanor and felony counts of bail-jumping from a home on the 5300 block of County Trunk T at 12:21 AM.

Trespassing….Well, Maybe Not: A 48-year-old man called deputies to report two other people, a 49-year-old man and 51-year-old woman, were trespassing on the 5500 block of Jacks Dr. in Plover. It turned out to be public land and the duo weren’t trespassing.

Helpin’ Out Grandma: A Portage Co. deputy stopped to assist a 67-year-old woman on the 1600 block of County Trunk I in Custer after the woman accidentally locked a sleeping child, and her car keys, inside the vehicle, at 11:34 AM. The deputy unlocked the car without incident.

Fleet Farm Thief: Police arrested a 48-year-old man for taking two pairs of shoes from Fleet Farm at 10:31 AM without payment. One pair of Skechers men’s gel-infused memory foam shoes, and one pair of men’s brown and plaid canvas shoes, totaling over $80 in value, were recovered.

But What Would You Use It For? A 32-year-old woman called police at 6:50 PM to report a 35-year-old man was suspected of stealing a vein viewing system — a piece of medical lab equipment — valued at over $8,000 from Ministry St. Michael’s Hospital on Illinois Ave. No further information was immediately available.

Dec. 29

Busted for Drugs, Fake Money: Police arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of drug possession, forgery and felonious bail-jumping from a business on the 2200 block of Division St. at 12:01 PM. When searched, police confiscated counterfeit three $100 bills; one counterfeit $50 bill; two small plastic bottles containing a liquid substance; an envelope containing marijuana “shake”; and a pair of plastic gloves.

Pay Attention: Police cited a 23-year-old woman for inattentive driving near Hwy. 66 and West Gates Dr. at 6:13 PM.

Second OWI: A 28-year-old man was arrested for his second OWI charge after a traffic stop near Fifth Ave. and Second St. at 7:37 PM. The man was also cited for operating left of center and operating after suspension. A search of his vehicle uncovered legal blood kit, a part of rubber gloves, sanitizer and a rubber tie off, and a small chunk of a white sleeping pill.

Dec. 30

Intoxicated Ex: A 40-year-old woman called deputies to report her intoxicated ex-husband was creating a disturbance on the 3200 block of Campsite Rd. at 2:47 AM. The man was taken to a local motel for the night.