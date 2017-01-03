Plover Library to Hold Adult Coloring Program

For the City Times

The Plover Branch of the Portage County Public Library hosts an Adult Coloring Program the second Wednesday of each month at 1 PM.

The first event of 2017 is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 11.

“Coloring is a great way to reduce anxiety and create focus and mindfulness,” a press release from the library read in part.

The library will provide coloring sheets and colored pencils — as well as chocolate in several forms.

No registration required, but the event is only open to adults. For more information contact the Plover Branch Library at (715) 341-4007.

The Plover Library is located at 2151 Roosevelt Drive.