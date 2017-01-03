Police & Sheriff Calls Dec. 30 – Jan. 3

Dec. 30

Not A Complete Stop: A 23-year-old woman was issued a citation for failure to stop at the intersection of Centerpoint Dr. and Prentice St. at 12:47 PM.

Not So Nice Neighbor: A 68-year-old man called deputies to report an altercation between him and his female neighbor on the 8000 block of County Rd. D at 1:56 PM.

Three Strikes: A 56-year-old man was arrested and received multiple citations, including his third OWI, after a crash on the corner of Division St. and Jefferson St. at 4:25 PM. Injuries were reported.

Dec. 31

Not To Par: A 20-year-old man was stopped by police for numerous traffic violations on the 1200 block of North Point Dr. at 3:26 AM. Citations include operating a vehicle without insurance, failure to display a license plate, obscured tail lamps, improper exhaust and disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.

Bring In The Dog: A K-9 unit was requested after a deputy stopped a 30-year-old man at the intersection of Hwy. 10 and County Rd. K at 9:45 PM. Nothing was located during the search but the man did admit to recent marijuana and cocaine use. No citations were given.

No Means No: A 49-year-old man was arrest for his second OWI after being parked in a no parking zone on Main St. at 4:12 AM.

First OWI: A 27-year-old male was pulled over by police for a headlamp out on his vehicle. The man showed signs of impairment and was arrested for his first OWI at the intersection of Main St. and Fremont St. Citations include; operating after suspension, operating a vehicle without registration and an OWI with a passenger under 16-years-old.

Jan. 1

Happy New Year’s Celebration: A 28-year-old woman reported to deputies a noise complaint on the 8000 block of Klondyke St. at 12:11 AM. The woman described the noise as shotgun fire.

Double Trouble: A 25-year-old man called police about an altercation between a 25-year-old woman on the 1500 block of River View Ave. at 77:32 AM. The woman was arrested for domestic abuse and disorderly conduct. The man who called police was also arrested for a warrant.

Jan. 2

He Screamed Ice Cream: A 41-year-old man reported to deputies a suspicious ice cream bucket near the 8000 block of County Rd. WW at 11:10 AM. Upon further investigation, deputies found the ice cream bucket was filled with skeleton keys.

Possible Break-in: A 43-year-old woman reported a possible break-in on the 6400 block of Konopacki Rd. at 7:28 PM

Jan. 3

Midnight Park Recreations: At 12:06 AM, a deputy issued a citation to a 18-year-old man for being inside Lake Emily Park after hours. The deputy called for K-9 assistance. THC was located in the truck of the vehicle.