Sheriff’s Office to Hold Conceal Carry Class

The Portage Co. Law Enforcement handgun range. (Contributed photo)

For the City Times

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Concealed Carry Weapons class this month.

The class is taught by deputies from the PCSO who are certified as Dept. of Justice Firearms Instructors, and is the actual class developed by the DOJ for a CCW permit.

The class will be held Tues., Jan. 17 and Thur., Jan. 19 from 6 PM to 8 PM in the Portage Co. Annex, inside Conference rooms 1 and 2. Students are required to attend both classes.

Cost is $40 per person. To register, or for more information, contact the sheriff’s office at (715) 346-1443, or go to www.co.portage.wi.us/sheriff.

