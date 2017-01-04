Developing: Former Langlade Co. HR Director Dies in Point, Coroner Says

By Brandi Makuski & Craig Marx

The former HR Director for Langlade Co. has died in Stevens Point, the result of a suicide, according to Portage Co. Coroner Scott Rifleman.

R.J. Weitz, 63, served as Langlade County’s first HR Director for about a year. He took his life last week in Stevens Point.

“It was a suicide and the investigation determined it was Dec. 29 that he died,” Rifleman said on Thursday.

Weitz, who was hired by Langlade Co. in Oct. of 2015, had been under investigation for misconduct at the request of the former Langlade Co. Sheriff, Bill Greening. Greening resigned effective Jan. 3, two years before his term expired.

Weitz resigned from his position last November before moving to Stevens Point.

Stevens Point Assistant Police Chief Tom Zenner confirmed officers from his dept. did respond to a reported suicide last week, but said, “It’s our policy, and out of respect for the family, we do not release names in suicide cases.”