City Times Staff

The Stevens Point Public School District is holding its 7th Annual Open House on Jan. 12.

Over 330 pieces of student art will be featured in the halls of the Bliss Educational Services Center, representing the work of students at each school and grade level.

The open house will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM at Bliss, 1900 Polk St., and is open to the public. There is no admission charge.