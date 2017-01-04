Shankland to Hold Town Hall Meeting on Sex Offender Release

City Times Staff

Assemblywoman Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point) will be co-hosting a town hall meeting on Jan. 5 to hear concerns from the public on the state’s new residency law for sexually violent persons.

Shankland is holding the meeting in collaboration with Town of Alban officials and the Central Wisconsin Electric Cooperative.

The meeting comes after state officials reported a sexually violent sex offender, Peter Yogerst, would be released to a residence in the Town of Alban. Just one day following last week’s public meeting informing the community of the Yogerst release, state officials announced a second violent sex offender could also be placed in the same house in Alban.

In response, Shankland said she was “deeply concerned” about the move.

“A new residency law for sexually violent persons has allowed a judge from another county to place a violent offender here despite the wishes of local authorities and residents,” Shankland said via email. “This law’s infringment on local control is the primary reason why I voted against it in the State Assembly.”

Shankland added she’ll be “actively working” with the law’s author to fix shortcomings.

The meeting will be held at 6 PM in the Community Room of Central Wis. Electric Cooperative, 10401 Lystul Rd. in Rosholt. The public is invited to attend.