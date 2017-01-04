Trial Scheduled for Accused Rapist

By Brandi Makuski

The trial of a Stevens Point man accused of raping an unconscious woman in late 2015 has been scheduled for later this month.

Alan Hoffmann, 22, is facing up to 40 years behind bars after being charged with second-degree sexual assault. His repeat offender status, stemming from a Brown Co. burglary charge in 2012, could add an additional six years to any sentence he receives if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman whose age and name were not disclosed reported to police on Jan. 6, 2016 that she’d been sexually assaulted the week before. The woman reportedly had a few drinks in her apartment with her roommate, Hoffmann and one other man after she’d returned from work at about 11 PM on Dec. 30, 2015.

Sometime between 3:30 AM and 4 AM the following morning, the woman said she awoke in her bed to find Hoffmann had undressed her and was assaulting her.

Police questioned Hoffmann at the Portage Co. Jail, where he’d been taken into custody on a probation hold. According to the complaint, Hoffmann declined to answer questions without a lawyer present, but voluntarily denied being involved in the assault.

He then pointed to his ankle bracelet, telling police he’d been on probation at the time of the assault and was required to be home before 9 PM each night.

During an interview with Hoffmann’s probation officer, police discovered a loss of power to the ankle bracelet between 10:55 PM on Dec. 30 and 4:20 AM on Dec. 31. When questioned, Hoffmann told his probation officer his home lost power during that time.

Police also obtained a text message conversation between the woman and Hoffmann following the alleged assault where Hoffmann tells the woman, “It’s never going to happen again an [sic] I’ll just keep it to myself, I’ll leave you along now.”

Hoffmann pleaded not guilty in April. His trial date is scheduled for Jan. 11 and 12.