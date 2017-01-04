URGENT: Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Cause for Weather Alert

City Times Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Portage and all surrounding communities through noon on Thursday.

The advisory is effective beginning at 6 PM on Jan. 4. Freezing conditions are expected to worsen Wednesday afternoon, dipping to almost 30 below zero.

According to a news release from the NWS, the lowest wind chills are expected to occur around 8 AM on Thursday.

“Wind chills this low indicate that exposed skin can suffer frostbite in as little as 30 minutes,” the release reads in part.

Additional wind chill advisories will likely be forthcoming over the next several days, the release also said, adding that anyone going outside tonight or tomorrow should wear a winter coat, hat and gloves.