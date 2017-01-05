Mary A. Bennett, 79

Mary A. Bennett, age 79, of Stevens Point, died peacefully January 2, 2017 at the Care Partners in Stevens Point.

Mary was born to Louis & Agnes (Boibar) Galetka February 22, 1937 in Tony, Wis. She was raised in the Coloma and Bancroft areas, and attended Almond High School.

She married Evan Smith in June of 1961. They divorced in 1974. She married Kyrle Bennett in 1979. They later divorced.

Mary will be remembered for her quiet soul and her great concern for others. She had a love for her family; enjoyed fishing and gardening; and collecting cow memorabilia and anything western. In her free time, she enjoyed being in the kitchen baking and canning. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially canasta, and making use of her time with jigsaw and word search puzzles.

She is survived by her nieces, Vicki (Gary) Schoenbeck of Elkhorn, and Tammy Sterken of Delavan; son, Brian Smith of Stevens Point; daughter, Diane (JD) Disher of Junction City; grandchildren, Heather Tokarski, Jeremiah, Jessie, and Joy Disher; and two great-grandchildren. She is further survived by brothers, Charles (Lois) Galetka of Neilsville, and Paul (Janet) Galetka of Ocala, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Agnes Galetka; daughter, Linda Smith; 1 granddaughter; siblings, Steve, Helen, Anna, Emily, Louis; and niece, Myra Glaske.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Boston Funeral Home with Rev. David Guerrero officiating. A Time of Visitation will precede from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Liberty Corners Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.bostonfuneralhome.net.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Mary’s adopted granddaughter, Cheyenne Chase of Manitowoc; friend, Gina Tepp, and Community Care Connections for the loving care that was always given to Mary.