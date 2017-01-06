SentryWorld Debuts New Indoor Golf Simulator

For the City Times

Imagine playing 18 holes in the middle of winter without boots, gloves, and a jacket, or a trip to Florida.

It’s now a reality at the SentryWorld indoor golf range.

SentryWorld has installed a high-end golf simulator made by Foresight Sports. It’s the same launch monitor used by several large golf equipment manufacturers for testing purposes, and it’s also used by several PGA Tour players.

On it, you can play one of several courses from around the world—or, you can use it to play target practice games or to simply hit some drives.

Play solo, or with a friend. It takes each person about an hour to play 18 holes. Cost is $40 per hour for the simulator, which is open 9 AM to 9 PM daily.

Call the SentryWorld field house (715) 345-1600 to reserve your tee time.