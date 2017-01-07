LETTER: Voters Must be Vigilant Over New President

To the Editor-

I imagine most of us would prefer to tune out politics altogether after such an ugly presidential campaign. But it’s vital that we don’t forget why the new president was elected. So many people voted for him because of the promises he made, in the hopes that this man would make their lives better.

He promised, for example:

To make no cuts in Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

To create a wealth of good-paying jobs.

To preserve the provisions of the Affordable Care Act that allows children to remain under their parents’ insurance coverage until the age of 26.

To preserve the provision of the Affordable Care Act that does not allow insurers to deny coverage because of pre-existing conditions.

To make sure that 20 million people currently under the plan would not lose their insurance.

To cut taxes.

To rebuild our crumbling infrastructure—the roads, bridge, and other structures that are vital to the life and progress of our nation.

To make America great again.

It is easy for any challenger for any political office to make whatever promises would get him or her elected.

But, particularly in the case of the office of president—the Commander-in-Chief and leader of the free world—the successful candidate must be held accountable for promises made. If he keeps the promises, he deserves our thanks and support. If he does not, we need to remind our senators and representatives of what has been promised, lest it be forgotten or explained away.

Our responsibility as American citizens does not end when the election is over. We must continue to be vigilant and involved in the political matters of our country.

Judith and David Peplinski

Custer