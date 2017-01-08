LETTER: Reconsider Pocket Park at Pfiffner

Editor’s Note: The City Times initially covered this story in October of 2015. The story can be found here.

To the Editor-

It is disturbing to learn that the city fathers, once again, have seen fit to permit “development” in Pfiffner Park.

Pfiffner Park is still a riverfront gem that enhances quality of life for many who exercise, meditate, relax in the open green space and attend concerts in the band shell. It should remain uncluttered for the many who enjoy if for just those reasons.

Public green space is not unused property and should not be “given” to special interests to promote their causes. The public should be informed and consulted well in advance of announcing a fait accompli.

Please hear more from park visitors and users before this natural attraction is spoiled.

Nancy Whitmire

Stevens Point