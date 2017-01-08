Photo of the Day: So Long, PP

City Times Staff

Stevens Point police officer Tony Zblewski (right) hands Sgt. Paul Piotrowski (center) an American flag during his retirement ceremony on Jan. 3. Piotrowski’s wife, Cindy, stands to his left.

After 27 years with the Stevens Point Police Dept., about 50 friends, family and city employees gathered on the courthouse steps Jan. 3 to say goodbye to the officer.

“When we get hired as police officers, I’m not sure we understand what we’re going to put our wives and children through,” an emotional Piotrowski said. “But they go through a lot, and I could never have done this without their support.”

Notably absent at the ceremony were Mayor Mike Wiza and members of the City Council.