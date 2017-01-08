Stevens Point Fire Promotes Three, Hires One

By Brandi Makuski

The Stevens Point Fire Department has promoted three of its own up the chain of command — and hired a new firefighter.

The changes were triggered by the announcement of Assistant Chief Jeff Davis’ retirement, who leaves this week after more than 30 years with the department.

Capt. Jodi Baganz replaces Davis as Stevens Point Assistant Fire Chief. Lt. Paul Mattlin has been promoted to department captain; firefighter David Briggs is now a lieutenant.

The promotions were announced during a brief pinning ceremony at the Jan. 3 Police and Fire Commission, where the three received helmets reflecting their new titles.

The newest Stevens Point firefighter/paramedic is 22-year-old Kraig Arndt. The Wisconsin Rapids native comes to Stevens Point from the Menominee Fire Dept., and previously interned for SPFD in 2015.

“It’s close to home, my family is here,” Arndt said when asked why he chose to apply for a job with SPFD. “Plus it’s a nice big area, there’s a lot to do around here.”

Arndt studied fire science in Appleton, and studied to be a paramedic at Mid-State in Wisconsin Rapids.