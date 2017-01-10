Indoor Baseball Training Facility Now Open for Business

By Nate Cate

A new indoor training facility catering to baseball players has opened its doors in Stevens Point.

Velocity Clubhouse, a new 9,000-square-foot facility on Heffron St., launched a soft opening on Jan. 9. The brainchild of baseball dad John Schultz, the business offers state-of-the-art training and skill development.

“With my son now in high school, there is no place in town to do lessons or bat practice,” said Schultz, adding he decided to put his own experience in coaching and baseball to good use. Self-financing the business, Schultz created a volunteer advisory board of local parents, coaches, trainers and business leaders to run the facility.

The business offers a variety of services, to include batting cages, performance training, clinics, team rentals and a state-of-art HitTrax baseball simulator — a machine which measures velocity, distance, strike zone analysis, spray charts and more.

“We are not just doing rental cages; we are trying to put together a full program,” said Shultz. “Young kids up to the collegiate level can come and utilize this facility to serve their athletic needs.”

The facility is open to walk-ins, and Velocity also offers two different memberships — a Club Membership, good for players who use the clubhouse two-to-three times weekly, costs $15 a month; the MVP Membership, designed for serious ball players, is $45 monthly. MVP members will have access to the entire facility including free cage and field, VIP nights, special discounts and other offers.

Owner John Schultz’s son, D.J. Schultz, practices his swing on the HitTrax baseball simulator. (City Times photo)

But membership is not a requirement, Schultz said. Non-members will be able to use the baseball simulator for $30 per half hour but prices for teams, members and leagues will be discounted.

“Anyone can come hit some balls,” he added.

Velocity is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 PM to 8 PM, and on Saturdays from noon to 5 PM. Special hours for reservations and team practice are available on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Jan. 31 at 4 PM, with special guest Jeremy

For more information, or to purchase a membership, visit Velocity at 5100 Heffron St., or go to www.velocityclubhouse.com.

Velocity can also be reached at (715) 340-2970 or by email at contact@velocityclubhouse.com.