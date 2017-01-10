Nicholas “Nick” E. Mains, 29

Nicholas “Nick” E. Mains, age 29, of Plover, Wis, passed away unexpectedly on Friday Jan. 6, 2017 in New London, Wis.

He was born July 12, 1987 in St. Louis Park, Minn. He is the son of Thomas & Kimberly (Kahl) Mains. Nick graduated High School from the Fort McCoy Challenge Academy in 2005.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Nick was a carefree man who had a friendly word and smile for everyone. Nick’s time with us was way too short. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew and loved him. A memorial in his son Connor’s name will be established at a later date.

Survivors include his son, Connor, parents Thomas and Kimberly Mains of Plover; two sisters, Alexis (Chad) Simcakoski of Stevens Point and Taylor Mains of Plover. One niece, Reese Simcakoski; one nephew, Wyatt Simcakoski, paternal grandparents Ronald (Joleen) Mains of Minn. and Judy (Lloyd) Forry of Minn. Maternal grandfather Dennis (Kathy) Thompson of Shawano.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lois Thompson.

A time for family and friends to gather will be from 4 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Rd. in Plover. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.

God bless you our angel. You are now free to walk & free to run. You will shine above us and in our hearts forever. We love you our dear son, father, brother and grandson.