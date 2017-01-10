Police & Sheriff Calls, Jan 6-9

Jan. 6

Knock if Off Already: A 21-year-old man was cited for his third offense of operating without a drivers license following a single-vehicle crash on I-39 at mile market 159 at 5:32 AM.

Mean Old Man: A 71-year-old man called deputies at 11:53 AM to report he was being harassed by a 68-year-old man on the 4400 block of Bentley Rd. in Custer.

Unorthodox Hunter: A called reported that an unknown driver was trying to hit turkeys with his vehicle on the 600 block of Greenbriar a 2:59 PM.

Stuck Vehicle: Deputies responded when a 40-year-old woman reported her vehicle was stuck in the snow near Jackson Ave. and Birch Dr. at 6:24 PM.

Looking for Help: A 37-year-old woman called police at 1:17 AM to report someone was attempting to break into her John’s Dr. home. The person attempting entry turned out to be the woman’s daughter, who was fleeing a domestic violence situation at her own home. Police located the suspected abuser and jailed him.

Truancy: A 17-year-old high school student was cited for truancy at 7:59 AM. An 18-year-old woman with him was arrested on a charge of bail-jumping.

Unruly Student: Police cited a 12-year-old boy for disorderly conduct at Ben Franklin Jr. High at 8:40 AM.

Tire Thief: A 30-year-old man called police at 10:10 AM to report someone had stolen his spare tire, valued at $100, which was in the roadway of Church and Heffron streets. It wasn’t immediately clear why the tire was in the road.

Jan. 7

Underage, Drunk and No Lights: Police arrested a 20-year-old man during a traffic stop at Clark and Rogers streets at 2:32 AM for operating under the influence, driving without headlights and underage drinking.

Jan. 8

Drunk Driver: A 34-year-old woman was arrested for her first offense of operating while under the influence following a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Jordan Rd. at 2:49 AM.

A War on Mailboxes: A total of nine callers from north Stevens Point and southern Mosinee reported damaged mailboxes between 10:13 AM and 2:57 PM. The culprit has yet to be found.

Girl Fight: Police were called to Glass Haus, 1343 Second St., at 12:56 PM after three woman there, ages 22 and 23, caused a disturbance.

Turn it Down: A 21-year-old man was cited under the city’s nuisance ordinance for playing his music too loudly at 1:51 AM on the 2900 block of Fifth Ave.

Jan. 9

Assault: Police arrested a 46-year-old man for charges of strangulation/suffocation, battery, domestic abuse and bail-jumping from a Bush St. home at 3:30 AM.

Crash: A single-vehicle crash was reported on Hwy. 54 near Wisconsin Rapids at 6:15 AM. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was cited for operating after suspension.

A Box Full of Needles: A 48-year-old woman called police to report a “suspicious container” near Elm and 95th streets at 1:26 PM. Deputies determined the container was filled with syringes and they later disposed of them properly.