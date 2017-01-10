HomeTop StoriesURGENT: Snow Emergency Declared

URGENT: Snow Emergency Declared

(City Times image)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

City Times Staff

The City of Stevens Point has declared a snow emergency in effect beginning at 6 PM on Tuesday.

The emergency declaration came via the Portage Co. dispatch center shortly before 1:30 PM. The snow emergency remains in effect until 10 AM on Jan. 11.

No overnight parking will be permitted Tuesday night; vehicles parked on any city street or public right-of-way will be ticketed and towed away at the owner’s expense.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Warning through 10 PM on Jan. 10 for Portage and all surrounding counties. Up to four inches of snow, with wind gusts of up to 40 mph are expected.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

NEW: After School Activities Called Off Due to Weather

Comments comments

Portage County’s First ‘Sexually Violent Person’ Approved for Release

Comments comments

After 36 Years, City’s Water Superintendent Says Goodbye

Comments comments

Stevens Point Fire Promotes Three, Hires One

Comments comments