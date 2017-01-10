URGENT: Snow Emergency Declared

City Times Staff

The City of Stevens Point has declared a snow emergency in effect beginning at 6 PM on Tuesday.

The emergency declaration came via the Portage Co. dispatch center shortly before 1:30 PM. The snow emergency remains in effect until 10 AM on Jan. 11.

No overnight parking will be permitted Tuesday night; vehicles parked on any city street or public right-of-way will be ticketed and towed away at the owner’s expense.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Warning through 10 PM on Jan. 10 for Portage and all surrounding counties. Up to four inches of snow, with wind gusts of up to 40 mph are expected.