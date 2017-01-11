Candlelight Skiing Event Coming to Standing Rocks

For the City Times

A candlelight skiing event has been scheduled at Standing Rocks Park.

The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 and is sponsored by Active Portage County, Friends of Standing Rocks and the Portage County Parks Department.

A three-quarter-mile section of the beginner cross-country ski trail will be lit by candlelight for the event.

The event which is open to the public will run from 5 PM to 8 PM. People of all ages can participate for only $5. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Friends of Standing Rocks County Park.

Participants bringing their own skis can have them waxed for free by the Friends of Standing Rocks Park. A limited amount of equipment will be available for rent, on a first come, first served basis. A warming house with fireplace will be available.

Winter recreation, including both cross-country and downhill skiing, is available during the winter months when conditions exist. Cross-country skiing is available on three trails within the park. The Green Trail is an easy 1.8-mile groomed trail that is mostly flat and great for beginners. The Red Trail is 4.9-mile groomed trail, with many hills, geared for an intermediate skier. The Blue Trail is an expert 7.9-mile groomed trail with many steep hills. There are two snowshoe trails available, including a 1-mile and a 2-mile option.

Call 715-346-1433 for snow conditions.

Standing Rocks County Park is a 524-acre park that features mountain biking trails, three disc golf courses, a field archery course in the summer and early fall, as well as a year-round dog-exercise area. The park is located just seven miles east of Plover. From Plover, head east on County Highway B, then turn right on Custer Road, then left on Standing Rocks Road for two miles. For more information about Standing Rocks County Park, please visit http://www.co.portage.wi.us/department/parks/standing-rocks-park.

Active Portage County is a non-profit organization which seeks to create a healthier Portage County by encouraging citizens to get active and lead healthier lives through programs and planned activities that motivate citizens to get regular exercise, while educating the public on the risks of sedentary lifestyles. For more information, visit www.activeportagecounty.com.

Friends of Standing Rocks County Park was started to extend winter fun in central Wisconsin, by fundraising for mobile snowmaking machines for downhill and cross-country skiing at the park. For more information about the Friends of Standing Rocks call 715-824-2145.