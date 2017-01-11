LETTER: City Council Wastes Time on Needless Resolution

To the Editor-

It is appalling that the Stevens Point City Council uses the time and money entrusted to them by voters to pass a resolution opposing the Dakota pipeline.

The council took up this resolution because a college student (Brewster Johnson) brought this forward because he thought it was important. The resolution was a “standalone document, with no supporting documents for information contained within the resolution”.

Although several alderman [sic] voiced concerned that the resolution was not necessary, not related to city business, and doubted whether the information contained in the resolution was even fact, the council proceeded to approve and pass the resolution 7-4.

These seven who voted to approve are obviously unaware of their responsibility as City Council members. They have strokes their moral vanity and “feel good” emotions on a ridiculous waste of time.

Since the City Council feels it is there business to spend time on matters outside of their jurisdiction, I must be fully within my rights as a non-resident of the City of Stevens Point to express my disapproval of the actions of the Stevens Point City Council.

Susan Piotrowski

Amherst Junction