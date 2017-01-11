Local Law Enforcement Gets Ready for the Polar Plunge

Local law enforcement looks to beat last year’s $1200 donation for Special Olympics

By Brandi Makuski

Police officers from Stevens Point are planning to best last year’s Polar Plunge donation total — and possibly, throw their chief into the icy waters of the Wisconsin River.

At last year’s Polar Plunge, the Stevens Point Police Dept. — joined by a few officers from the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office — raised $1200 for Special Olympics. By the time next month’s event rolls around, the group hopes to almost double that.

“We’ve expanded this year; we’re offering to have county [deputies] and Plover [police] join us,” said Ofc. Brian Brooks, president of the Stevens Point Police Officers Organization. “That’s one of the nice things about this, we can keep plugging people into our group as much as we want, up to the time we jump.”

The Feb. 4 event marks the second year officers have made the plunge as a group. Each participant in the Polar Plunge needs to raise a minimum of $75. Last year, Brooks said officers were sponsored by the SPPOO, but this year’s they’re taking donations from the public.

“We just started a GoFundMe page today. We had a pretty decent showing last year, but this year we want to shoot for the moon; last year we were beat by different police departments, and we can’t have that happen again,” Brooks said, chuckling.

The department’s goal is to raise $2,000 for the Special Olympics, he said, adding the group hopes to “Toss the Boss” once again — an Polar Plunge incentive for groups raising at least $1,000.

Last year, Chief Martin Skibba was prepared for the toss; he donned a Naked Gun-esque flashing helmet just before officers pushed him into the water. Brooks said officers may not be so easy on their chief this time around.

“Chief better keep his eyes open and his guard up, that’s all I’ll say,” Brooks said.

Special Olympics Wisconsin hopes to raise a total of $25,000 from next month’s event, which will be held at Anchor Bay Bar & Grill, 3460 North Biron Dr. in Wisconsin Rapids.

Check-in for participants is 10 AM; the plunge begins at noon. Donations are taken via the GoFundMe page, or at the Stevens Point Police Dept. no later than Feb. 3.

For more information on the Feb. 4 Polar Plunge, click here.