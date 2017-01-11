Marthel Farrell Hainzlsperger, 84

Marthel Farrell Hainzlsperger, age 84, died January 9, 2017, at St. Michaels Hospital.

Marthel was born May 20, 1932 in Janesville, Wis. to Ralph and Farrell (Clark) Scheel. Her parents moved to the Colby, Wis. area and owned a cheese factory; in the mid 1940s the family moved to Abbotsford where they ran the Abby Café. The restaurant was a local hang out for many, and Marthel was a waitress while in high school.

She graduated from Abby High in May 1950 and married LeRoy L. Hainzlsperger, August 19, 1950. They were married 66 years.

Married life took them to Alaska when LeRoy was stationed there in the Army, then back to Wisconsin where they followed LeRoy’s trucking career, finally settling in Stevens Point, in the mid 1950s. Marthel was a homemaker for many years, taking waitress jobs when LeRoy was laid off. She took in 13 family ironing’s a week and did the mending for free. She was an accomplished seamstress and did sewing for others to provide extra income from her home while she raised her children.

Later when the kids were older she went to Tech School for business classes and worked for Delta Dental in the late 1970s.

Marthel was extremely gifted when it came to arts and crafts. She did it all, knitting, crochet, embroidery. Her biggest passions were quilting and painting. She made thousands of beautiful things for family and friends through the years. She was an amazing cook and loved making everyone’s favorites. Above all her biggest joy was her family.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at Plover Funeral Home, 2400 Plover Rd., Plover, Wis. Friends and family will gather for visitation from 10 AM to 2 PM. Funeral service will be at 2 PM; Pastor Ben Sheets will officiate.

Marthel was strong in her faith and joins her parents and sister Nicky Scheel Nolan, (who passed away the day before Marthel) in God’s kingdom.

Marthel is survived by her husband LeRoy, her children Rhonda Hainzlsperger, Clark (Debbie) Hainzlsperger, Kaye (Rick) Niemi, Grandchildren, Jason (Kami) Hedrington, Nicole (James) Burgess, Danielle (Cory) Buelow, Jacob (Shannon) Hainzlsperger, Jessie (Andrew) Zuge, Nathan (Tama) Niemi, Blake, Wade and Clay Niemi along with 14 beautiful great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.