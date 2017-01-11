Passport to Paradise 2017: The Nifty ’50s

City Times Staff

The Boys and Girls Club of Portage Co. has announced its theme for the 15th annual Passport to Paradise — Nifty ’50s.

Tickets are $25 per person and include a diner-styled dinner, live music that will span the decades from Little Vito and the Torpedoes, a 1950s costume contest, 50/50 raffle and a creative silent auction.

The event will be held Friday, Jan. 20 from 7 PM to 10 PM at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

The hors d’oeuvre-style buffet offers a “diverse and unique selection of diner-styled cuisine that fits the 1950s theme”, according to a news release from the club.

All attendees will be entered to win free tickets to next year’s event, and also have a chance to bid on over 40 silent auction items donated by local businesses. A special feature of the night will be a 1950s candy bar.

Creative 1950s attire is encouraged, and the person wearing the best ’50s outfit of the night will entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to PJ’s — SentryWorld restaurant.

Tickets can be purchased at the Stevens Point Area YMCA, 1000 Division St., or online at www.spymca.org/passport-to-paradise. For more information call the YMCA at (715) 342-2980.