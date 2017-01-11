Photo of the Day: Smiling Through the Pain

City Times Staff

Workers from the Stevens Point Streets Dept. — Jeff Hoffman (left) and Roger Kieliszewski (right) — prep for repairing a water main break on Wisconsin St. Jan. 11.

The road was closed to traffic between Plover and Church streets for the day while crews made emergency repairs.

Residents along the one-block stretch of road were without tap water for several hours, but Kieliszewski called it “a pretty simple service leak.”

Kieliszewski said the cause of the break was likely due to the cold weather.

“There’s still frost down there, and there’s always ground movement,” he said. “The fitting we replaced on [the water main] was some-40 years old.”

Kieliszewski said the three-man crew started wrapping up the repair around 1 PM.