Photo of the Day: Reaching the End

City Times Staff

World of Business students at Ben Franklin Jr. High stand with members of the Stevens Point School Board, Superintendent Craig Gerlach, Mayor Mike Wiza, and Bob Quam from the Salvation Army’s Hope Center.

The students raised $757 of their $1500 goal, which they donated to the Hope Center.

The fundraiser was a semester-long project for the class, which teacher Art Greco said was geared towards forcing students into real-world interaction with local business owners, residents and other students.

The students raised the money after almost no advertising and working almost exclusively inside the school.