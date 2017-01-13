Laura B. Mlodik-Walashek, 105

Laura B. Mlodik-Walashek, age 105 of Stevens Point, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at the Portage County Health Care Center.

Laura was born on May 1, 1911, in Shantytown. She was the daughter of the late Michael & Mary (Goskowicz) Stroik. She attended schools in the town of Alban. Laura helped run the family dairy farm. After moving to Stevens Point she worked cleaning various offices in Stevens Point up until the age of 84.

Her marriage to Henry Mlodik took place on Oct. 26, 1926, they were the second couple to be married at St. Joseph Catholic Church Galloway after it was established. He died in Feb., 1970.

Her marriage to Ben Walashek took place on Nov. 27, 1971, at St. Joseph Church Stevens Point. He died on Sept. 1, 2006.

Laura was a member of the St. Anne’s Society of St. Joseph Parish. She enjoyed visiting with her family and friends, canning, cooking and flowers.

Survivors include her son; Gerald (Joanne) Mlodik; daughter, Henrietta Gilmeister and a son-in-law, Ernie Simkowski all of Stevens Point. Also survived by a brother, Sylvester Stroik of Plover. Special grandson, Arnold (Karen) Mlodik of Galloway; sister-in-law; Yvonne Stroik of Stevens Point; 16 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, 54 great-great-grandchildren; step-daughters Mary (Herman) Lassa, Fran Lassa and Rose (Maury) Stoltz all of Stevens Point.

She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Nevin Mlodik and Cathy Krutza; son Hubert (Veronica) Mlodik; daughter Loretta (Chester) Laska-Simkowski; son-in-law Leonard Gilmeister; infant son Richard Mlodik; sisters Frances, Regina, Verna and Theresa; brothers Dominik and Ernest Stroik.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Stevens Point. Rev Dennis Stanchik will officiate.

Burial will take place at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery Rosholt. Visitation on Sunday from noon to 3 PM at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second St. in Stevens Point, and again on Monday from 9:30 AM until time of service at the church parish. A rosary will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Laura's name will be established at a later date.