Mid-State to Hold Coed Volleyball Tourney

For the City Times

The fourth-annual Mid-State Technical College Co-Ed 4’s Volleyball Tournament will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The popular mid-winter tournament is open to the public and takes place in the Wisconsin Rapids campus gymnasium. A $50 gift card will be awarded to each player on the first-place team and a $25 gift card to each second-place team player. All players will receive a free tournament t-shirt and refreshments throughout the day.

Sponsored by Mid-State Student Life, the tournament was first held three years ago and is considered a favorite among fans of the sport. It features a round robin to single elimination and teams are co-ed, consisting of three or four players, 18 years or older. There is a registration fee of $15 per person, although Mid-State students may participate for free.

“By this time of year, our students and the community alike are itching to get out and get active, and this exciting day of competition is a great way to get that dose of fun,” said Natasha Miller, Mid-State’s student life coordinator. “It’s also a perfect example of the social opportunities Mid-State brings to the community and its students.”

The deadline to register and submit payment is Friday, Jan. 20. Visit www.mstc.edu/volleyball for registration and other details, including rules of play.

Call Natasha Miller at (715) 459-5558 with questions.