No. 1 West Avenges Early Season Loss in Win Against SPASH

By Sherry Noska

It only took 32 seconds for Wausau West varsity hockey players to score the first of seven goals against the SPASH Panthers on Thursday.

SPASH varsity players take to the ice in loss to Wausau West. (City Times photo)

No. 1 ranked Wausau West Warriors lost to SPASH early in the season, and the fierce rivals got their revenge at a packed K.B. Willet Arena.

SPASH spent most of the night defending their net; West scored four times in the first period alone.

Despite playing shorthanded, the last goal in the first period came from West. SPASH ended the first period down 0-4.

Panther boys were having just as much trouble on offense for most of the night, until Cole Caufield found the net late, during a power play in the second period with an assist from Cole Beilke. The Panthers scored again early in the third period with a goal from Chase Miller, assisted by Barrett Brooks.

The fast pace that Wausau West set early on left SPASH with few opportunities to gain any momentum, bringing SPASH a conference loss, 2-7.

Phil Trzebiatowski was credited with 34 saves, compared to 17 saves for the West Goalie, Jacob Warnke.