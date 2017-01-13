Sister Esther Romalke, 98, a Sister of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis for 82 years, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the St. Joseph Motherhouse in Stevens Point.

Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16th, at the St. Joseph Motherhouse Chapel, 1300 Maria Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Todd Mlsna officiating. Burial will follow in the convent cemetery.

Sister Esther was born on March 1, 1918, in Polonia, Wisconsin. She was the 14th of 16 children born to the late Stanley and Frances (Meronek) Wyrozumialski.

On Aug. 5, 1935, Sister Esther was received into the novitiate of the Order, and pronounced perpetual vows on Aug. 4, 1942.

She graduated from Alverno College, and served as a teacher/principal in Catholic Schools in Wisconsin and Minnesota for 35 years. In the Diocese of LaCrosse, she served at St. Mary’s, Fancher; St. Michael, Junction City; St. Florian, Hatley; Sacred Heart, Dodge; St. Stanislaus, Aracadia; St. Pius X, LaCrosse; and SS Peter & Paul, Independence.

During the next 28 years, Sister Esther served the Community as Coordinator at the then Motherhouse in South Bend, Indiana; St. Joseph Motherhouse, Stevens Point; and Marymount Congregational Home, Garfield Heights, Ohio. Since retiring at St. Joseph Motherhouse in 2009, she continued to offer supportive services there.

Survivors include nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of St. Joseph-TOSF. She was preceded in death by her parents; eight sisters: Catherine Grzywacz, Mary Lukasavige, Susie Brazale, Sophie Strelaw, Harriet Kastner, Tekla Wyrozumialski, Georgiana Stankowski, Eleanor Blarek; and seven brothers: Alex Wyrozumialski, Vincent Wyrozumialski, Joseph Romalke, Anton Wyrozumialski, Felix Rozumialski, Theodore Rozumialski, and Bendict Rozumialski.

Memorials may be offered to the Sisters of St. Joseph-TOSF.

Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family and the Sisters of St. Joseph-TOSF. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.