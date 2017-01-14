Local Boy Receives Eagle Scout Award

For the City Times

Luke Daniels, 17, was awarded his Eagle Scout Award on Saturday during a ceremony at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Daniels is a member of Boy Scout Troop 297.

To earn Scouting’s highest award, Daniels had to earn at least 21 merit badges — he earned 33 merit badge — serve as a leader in his troop, and complete the plans for and lead a major community project.

For his project, Daniels worked with the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources to create final plans for, then build a new kiosk to display the department’s signs near the McDill Pond boat launch. He also stained the fishing pier as part of the project.

On Make a Difference Day — October 24 — in 2015, Daniels orchestrated 18 young men and six adults who not only built the kiosk, but raked the leaves for three elderly widows and one elderly couple of ill health. At the end of the day, the scouts earned a glimpse of 1952 BSA coin, a plate of chocolate chip cookies and a much-needed $100 donation to the troop.

Daniels has been a member of the troop, chartered to the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, for almost seven years. He has served as Chaplin Aide, Scribe, Patrol Leader, Senior Patrol Leader and Troop Guide.

Daniels also worked the past three summers at Akela’s World in Rhinelander, and has held leadership roles in the Tom Kita Chara Lodge.

Daniels is a senior at Stevens Point Area High School. He is a member of the Emerson Chapter of the National Honor Society.

He is also very active in the SPASH Wind Ensemble Band, Jazz Band I, Pep Band and the Pit Orchestra. Daniels has been accepted by several colleges and plans to pursue either music education or computer software engineering.