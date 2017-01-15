Four SPASH Wrestlers Undefeated in Saturday Meet

By Sherry Noska

The SPASH wrestling team hosted a 10-team tournament at the SPASH Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The one-of-a-kind meet offered wrestlers the chance to compete in up to six matches in one day. Oconto Falls won the meet.

Four Stevens Point Panther Wrestlers went undefeated in the meet — Justin Groshek at #106, Brady Koontz at #113, Dylan Koontz at #120, and Chance Bailey at #126.

Stevens Point topped Baraboo, 45-27, and Manitowoc 48-18, and lost to Prairie du Chien 30-48, and Rhinlander 35-37.