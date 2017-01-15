Four SPASH Wrestlers Undefeated in Saturday Meet

HomeTop StoriesFour SPASH Wrestlers Undefeated in Saturday Meet

(City Times photo)

By Sherry Noska

The SPASH wrestling team hosted a 10-team tournament at the SPASH Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The one-of-a-kind meet offered wrestlers the chance to compete in up to six matches in one day. Oconto Falls won the meet.

Four Stevens Point Panther Wrestlers went undefeated in the meet — Justin Groshek at #106, Brady Koontz at #113, Dylan Koontz at #120, and Chance Bailey at #126.

Stevens Point topped Baraboo, 45-27, and Manitowoc 48-18, and lost to Prairie du Chien 30-48, and Rhinlander 35-37.

(City Times photo) Nick Wachowiak wrestles at the SPASH Duals meet on Jan. 14. (City Times photo) Dylan Trigg in a win at the SPASH Duals meet on Jan. 14. (City Times photo) Justin Groshek in win at the SPASH Duals meet. (City Times photo) (City Times photo) (City Times photo) (City Times photo)
Nick Wachowiak wrestles at the SPASH Duals meet on Jan. 14. (City Times photo)
