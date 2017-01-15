James John Rogers, 75

James John Rogers, age 75 of Custer, passed away Jan. 12, 2017 in his home surrounded by his family, under the care of Ministry Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish in Fancher. Rev. Daniel Hackel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Friends and family will gather to share memories on Tuesday at the Shuda Plover Funeral Home in Plover from 5 PM to 8 PM. Visitation will also be from 10 AM to 10:45 AM on Wednesday at the church.

James was born May 21, 1941 in Marshfield, the son of John & Helen (Stangle) Rogers. As a child the family moved to Wisconsin Rapids and he graduated from Assumption High School in 1960.

James married Jacqueline Ann Bodette on July 30, 1960. The couple moved to Stevens Point in 1967 when James began his career with the Stevens Point Police Department. He served the city until his retirement on May 31, 1991.

Jim loved hunting in Wisconsin and in the Western part of the United States. His pride was working in his yard with his animals. He was an avid football fan.

Jim is survived by his children; Lori (Thomas) Jakusz, Stevens Point; James (Melissa) Rogers, Palm Bay, Fla.; Staci (Kris) Suchoski, Amherst; Kathi (Alan) Chojnacki, Stevens Point; Lisa (Doug) Olig, Fond du Lac; Shana (Jeff) Kizewski, Stevens Point; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Jackie in 2001.

A special thank you to Jill Jakusz , Jessica Hernandez, Erica Miller, and Ministry Hospice for your care & compassion.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.shudafuneral.com.